Cheyenne Utility Urges Customers to Keep Meters Free of Snow, Ice

Blizzard conditions are currently having significant impacts across Wyoming, and Black Hills Energy is reminding customers to keep their natural gas meters clear of snow and ice.

Company spokeswoman Laurie Farkas says snow and ice buildup on your meter can create a safety hazard and even cut off the flow of natural gas to your furnace and appliances.

"To avoid trouble, gently remove snow and ice from on and around the meter with your hands or a broom," said Farkas. "If at all possible, remove the snow before it has a chance to freeze."

Farkas says if you smell gas or suspect a leak to leave the area immediately and call 911 or Black Hills Energy’s 24-hour emergency number at 1-800-694-8989.​

