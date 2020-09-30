Cheyenne Utility Warns Customers of Solar Panel Scammers

Black Hills Energy is warning customers about solar companies claiming to be partnering with the utility on solar panel installation and rebates.​

Spokeswoman Laurie Farkas says Black Hills Energy has received numerous customer reports of vendors attempting door-to-door sales of solar power systems and fraudulently portraying themselves as Black Hills Energy affiliates.

"Black Hills Energy is not affiliated with solar systems in Cheyenne or partnering in any way," she said.

Customers with concerns or questions are advised to call Black Hills Energy at (888) 890-5554 and to contact local law enforcement if they suspect fraud.

