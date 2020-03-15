Cheyenne Walmarts Cut Store Hours Due to Coronavirus

Until further notice, Walmart will be cutting its hours shorter than the normal times of being open 24 hours.

Starting Sunday (March 15th), Walmart stores nationwide will be open for the hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The move shorten its hours is due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Executive vice president and chief operating officer Dacona Smith stated in a blog post:

This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing...As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.

There are certain Walmart stores across the country that are normally open much shorter than 24 hours. Some are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and those stores will maintain their hours of availability to customers.

In the meantime, be sure to make sure you purchase all your needs, granted they're available, before 11 p.m. at your local Cheyenne Walmarts.