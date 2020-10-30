Cheyenne Weather Service Predicting Cool, Clear Halloween

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting a cool, clear evening for Halloween on Saturday night.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Friday, Oct. 30:

Clear skies and cool temperatures expected for the evening of Halloween. Breezy winds Saturday afternoon will diminish around sunset and become light. Temperatures in the middle to upper 30s are forecast through the late evening hours, but slightly cooler temperatures are expected around Laramie and Rawlins.

