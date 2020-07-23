Cheyenne Weather Service Warns Of Hot Car Danger to Kids, Pets

Doug Randall, Townsquare Media

With temperatures in many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle expected to soar into the mid to upper 90s over the next few days, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is reminding people about the dangers of leaving children and pets in parked vehicles.

Experts say even leaving the windows in a car rolled down may not make it safe to leave children or pets in a parked car in very hot weather.

The agency posted this statement on it's Facebook page:

''With high temperatures in the upper 80s into the 90s for many across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Thursday, it won't take long for vehicles to become dangerous places to leave children or pets. As this graphic illustrates, it only takes a few minutes for 80 degree outside temperatures to soar above 110 degrees in closed vehicles. Heat-related deaths are preventable. Please, look before you lock!"