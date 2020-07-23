Cheyenne Welcomes MicroMania Wrestling for First Time Ever

For the first time ever, MicroMania Midget Wrestling is making its way to Cheyenne.

Sports are coming back! And that includes MicroMania Midget Wrestling. Technically their tour has already started but tonight it's right here in Cheyenne as you'll get a chance to watch the entertainment up close and personal at the Outlaw Saloon off South Greeley Highway.

In case you're not sure what you're in for, here's a glimpse according to the MicroMania Entertainment website:

MicroMania Tour is a high powered, explosive, athletic Pro Wrestling show with just the right touch of comedy thrown in to make for a unforgettable BIG event not necessarily BIG people!!...Our Micro Athletes and Bombshells have been featured in Jack Black’s Hit Movie Nacho Libre,MTV, Spike TV, Conan O’Brien, Jerry Springer, WWE, Impact Wrestling, as well as many other TV shows and movies...

It sounds like it would be an amazing time. I mean c'mon, it's midget wrestling.

Tickets will be sold at the door of the Outlaw Saloon and the event starts at 7 p.m. tonight! Enjoy!