‘Cheyenne Wheels for Charity’ Has a 2019 Winner

On New Year's Eve, Cheyenne Wheels 4 Charity announced the winner of their 2019's classic car giveaway. The fully restored 1942 Ford Coupe features a 4.6 liter, 280-horsepower V8 engine with an automatic overdrive transmission, modern braking and electronics systems, and custom interior, embroidery, paint job, and bodywork.

The winner was announced during the Outlaw Saloon's New Year's Eve Party. And the winner is Pat McGuire from Cheyenne.

McGuire is retired from MHP, LLP, an accounting firm in Cheyenne, and is the first local resident to win the vehicle.

This year, Cheyenne Wheels for Charity ticket proceeds raised $50,908 to support three local charities, Wyoming Safehouse, K9's for Mobility, and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce's Wyoming Business Advocates.

The Charity was founded in 2013 by Midas and Cheyenne Motorsports owner, Nick Dodgson. The program customizes and restores vintage cars, raffles off the completed vehicles, and gives all the funds raised to local nonprofits. Wheels for Charity has raised more than $350,000 for local charities.

Nick Dodgson thanked McGuire for purchasing his tickets and supporting the three local organizations.