Cheyenne Wins ‘Most Educated Cities Award’ in WY for 2020

For the second year in a row, Cheyenne has won the 'Most Educated Cities Award' for the states of Wyoming.

Insurify is the company that gives out the award. They use research and statistics collected from their database of more than 2.5 million car insurance applicants to quantify the overall data. Customers information, such as vehicle information, city of residence, and highest level of education is used to determine an algorithm that used to calculate an education score for each customer.

In surrounding states, Boulder was the pick for Colorado, Lincoln was the most educated city in Nebraska, as was Missoula for Montana, Rapid City in South Dakota, Lehi in Utah, and Rexburg in Idaho.

There's definitely a reason why people in Cheyenne seem to have a good head on their shoulders. And now we also have bragging rights on every other city in the state. So congrats, Cheyenne, it's all about 'the more you know'. Remember those lame PSAs with the star/rainbow going across the TV screen? That's what I meant.