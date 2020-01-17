Cheyenne Woman Facing Another DUI Charge After Head-On Crash

A 53-year-old Cheyenne woman wanted for violating her probation in a 2015 DUI case is facing another DUI charge following a crash in northeast Cheyenne Tuesday evening.

Police allege Mary Valdez was drunk when she collided head-on with a vehicle at the intersection of Ridge Road and Morrison Court and then fled the scene.

She was was arrested a short distance away after K9 Tyler tracked her down.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the crash.

Cheyenne Police Department

Valdez has been charged with reckless driving, DUI, driving without an interlock device, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension and interference with a peace officer.

Valdez is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $5,000 cash bond. Her arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. in Laramie County Circuit Court.

