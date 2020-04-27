Cheyenne’s 2020 Brewers Festival Postponed

Organizers of the 25th annual Wyoming Brewer’s Festival presented by Midas of Cheyenne have pushed the annual event back to August.

In an announcement Monday (April 27) the Festival's organizers said they because of the evolving COVID-19 situation the event will not take place in June as it has in the past. The 2020 Brewers Festival will be held on August 7 and 8, 2020 at the Depot Plaza in Cheyenne.

Tickets will go on sale on June 25 with a special $25 on the 25th to celebrate the Festival's 25th. They are also still looking for sponsors, for info go here.



"As the situation has unfolded here in Wyoming and around the country, it has become apparent that the festival would be unable to occur in June. The City has already cancelled the first 2 weeks of Friday's on the Plaza and our event was to be alongside the 3rd Friday on the Plaza, meaning we are next on the chopping block. So we decided to secure this new date before another event does. As we get closer to this new date, we will need to remain flexible in being able to conform to any and all public health and safety guidelines that may be present in August. While we don't know what will happen as we head toward the summer, we are going to continue to move forward to put on the best event in BrewFest history and we can't thank you enough for your support."

The Wyoming Brewer’s Festival presented by Midas of Cheyenne is an event to raise funds to help preserve the Historic Union Pacific Depot in downtown Cheyenne. Organizers say on their website that this year’s proceeds will primarily be utilized to provide the depot with wheelchair-accessible doors, roof and clock tower repairs, and remaining updates to all windows.