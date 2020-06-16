Cheyenne’s 4th of July Fireworks Show Will Go on Despite COVID-19

Despite the cancellation of this year's Daddy of 'em All due to COVID-19, Cheyenne Frontier Days still plans to host its annual Fourth of July fireworks display, just not like it has in the past.

Because Frontier Park won't be open as a viewing location, CFD spokeswoman Nicole Gamst says this year's show has been "designed to maximize aerial displays for visibility from locations all over Cheyenne."

Gamst says the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Laramie County School District 1 have also offered their parking lots for those wishing to view the fireworks.

"Carey Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic and Lions Park will be open to foot traffic only on July 4," she said.

Gamst says the show will begin at 9:35 p.m., and accompanying music will be broadcast on KFBC.

"We know entertainment options are limited this year, and we would like for you to enjoy a bright spot with an evening of aerial entertainment," said Gamst.

"We are pleased to be able to offer the fireworks show and accompanying music where it can be enjoyed from your own backyard, porch, patio, or wherever you choose to watch this great Cheyenne tradition," she added.