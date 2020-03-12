Cheyenne’s Drinking Water is Safe From Coronavirus, BOPU Says

The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is assuring residents that the city's drinking water is safe from the coronavirus.

Spokeswoman Dena Egenhoff says the Board's treatment plants were built to stop waterborne pathogens, like viruses, from contaminating drinking water and wastewater.

"The COVID-19 virus is susceptible to disinfection and standard treatments the Board already has in place," said Egenhoff. "Also, the Board monitors water quality 24/7 at our treatment plants."

"Cheyenne can continue to use and drink water from the tap as usual," she added.

According to the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency and American Water Works Association, "COVID-19 has not been detected in drinking water."

