Happy National Donut Day, Cheyenne! Earlier today, we posed the question on the 106.3 Cowboy Country Facebook page, "Where's your favorite donut shop in Cheyenne?" And the results are in for your pick...

As voted on by you, Dad's Donuts & The Boys Brew took the top spot as Cheyenne's favorite donut shop. They edged out the next closest in total votes, but nevertheless, Dad's Donuts took the title. They now have two locations open in Cheyenne. One is at 715 South Greeley and the second is at 501 E. Pershing Blvd. They're open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dad's Donuts won by a close vote over The Donut Shop on Central. They're open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday and located at 416 Central Avenue.

Daylight Donuts and Delectable Donuts also received votes as well. Daylight Donuts is located at 901 E. Lincolnway and is daily, 5 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 5:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Delectable Donuts are located at 2543 E. Lincolnway and open 4 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Congrats again to Dad's Donuts & The Boys Brew for receiving the most votes, as voted on by you. That being said, it's good to know we have a decent selection of donut shops to choose from in Cheyenne. Try them all if you haven't and Happy Donut Day!