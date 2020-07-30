Cheyenne’s First Responders to Battle for Blood

First responders are asking the public to donate blood during the annual "Guns n' Hoses" blood drive Aug. 11-15 in Cheyenne.

The Cheyenne Police Department, Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and local Emergency Medical Services personnel are battling to see who can get the most donations on their behalf.

Those wishing to give blood can make an appointment by calling Vitalant's Cheyenne donation center at (307) 638-3326.

The police department took home the trophy last year, with 55 individual blood donations from community members on their behalf. Cheyenne Fire Rescue accounted for 19 individual donors, the sheriff’s office for 13 and EMS for 10.

