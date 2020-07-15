Cheyenne’s Johnson Pool Switching to ‘Reservation Only’ Swimming

Starting tomorrow, July 16, anyone wanting to swim laps or splash around in Cheyenne's Johnson Pool will need to make a reservation.

Lap swim is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a limit of eight people.

In order to allow the most people into the facility as possible while still following CDC guidelines, recreational swim times have changed.

The first session will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and the second session will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The facility is limited to a 50-person capacity and the showers are closed.

Reservations can be found on www.cheyennerec.org under the aquatics tab or by calling (307) 637-6239.

Prices for lap swim admission:

under 7 years old: $1.25

ages 8-17: $2.25

ages 18-59: $2.50

60+: $2.25

Prices for rec swim admission:

under 7 years old: $1.25

ages 8-17: $3.00

ages 18-59: $3.50

60+: $3.00

