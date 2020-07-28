Cheyenne’s Lincoln Theater is Ready to Reopen For Concerts

For nearly a century the Lincoln Theater in downtown Cheyenne was the venue for plays and movies.

Now, in 2020, the new owners want it to be the place in Chyenne to see, and hear, live music. That dream is close to coming true. The Lincoln will be hosting its debut show in August.

"After two years of planning and lots of hard work, we are beyond excited to announce our debut shows!" Organizers said. "The space is truly amazing with a state of the art sound and light system, and there isn't a bad seat in the house!"

The first concert in the remodeled Lincoln Theater will be a two-night affair. On August 14 and 15, that's a Friday and Saturday, Wyoming's own Jalan Crossland will break-in the new stage. Born and raised in Ten Sleep, Wyoming, Crossland is an acclaimed singer-songwriter and musician. He will be joined by the frontman from the band Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Adam Gruel, on Friday, and Country Skillet on Saturday.

MORE ABOUT THE LINCOLN:

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 31 at 10 AM. You can buy tickets at TheLincolnCheyenne.com. Because of COVID safety measures, tickets will need to be purchased in multiples of 2-6.