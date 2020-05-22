Cheyenne’s Not a Bad City For a Staycation

We've come upon Memorial Day weekend and despite typically being a great time for a weekend getaway, not many people are getting to go anywhere for the time being. Luckily, Cheyenne seems to be a decent spot for enjoying a staycation.

Our friends at WalletHub did some research and revealed what cities in the country would be the best for a staycation, given that not many people are doing a whole lot of travel during these times. On a list of more than 180 cities throughout the country, Cheyenne ranked 66th overall for places to be for a staycation. That's nearly in the top one-third of the list, which is not too shabby.

Cheyenne ranked 43rd on the list for 'Recreation', but fell at 125th on the list for 'Rest & Relaxation'. Our city also ranked last when it comes to the lowest share of homes with swimming pools, so that certainly factors in there as well.

Casper, WY finished 43rd overall, while ranking 29th and 106th in 'Recreation' and 'Rest & Recreation', respectively. Denver was only a few spots ahead of Cheyenne at 58th overall. Check out the map below to find out where other cities around the U.S. ranked.

In case you're feeling like you're stuck in a Snickers commercial ("Not going anywhere for a while?"), then at least you know you're in a decent spot for it.