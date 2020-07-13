Cheyenne’s One of the Least Stressed Cities in America

In these strange times we're in, everyone seems to be at least a little bit more on edge than usual. With that being the case, Cheyenne seems to be pretty chill for the most part.

WalletHub recently did research on 182 of the most populated cities in the nation to find out which ones were the most and least stressed overall while a global pandemic is ongoing. It turns out that Cheyenne came in as the 148th most stressed city in the study. Or conversely, the 35 least stressed city on the list, which isn't too shabby all things considered.

Several factors were used in conducting the study, including 'Financial Stress' and 'Family Stress' where Cheyenne ranked particularly well in comparison at 155th and 152nd overall. Of course in the study, the higher the ranking, the least stressed you seem to be.

Lincoln, NE turned out the be the least stressed city while Cleveland, OH finished at the most stressed city in the U.S. To get a full view at where all the cities ranked, check out the map below.