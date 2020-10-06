Cheyenne’s St. Josephs Food Pantry Has Urgent Need of Donations

St. Josephs Food Pantry in Cheyenne announced that they have an urgent need for donations of non-perishable food items.

The food pantry says that they are experiencing a deficit of food for those in need this week while they wait for a resupply from the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies truck. The truck is scheduled to arrive Friday (October 9).

You can donate non-perishable food items by dropping them at St. Joseph's Food Pantry at 206 Van Lennon in Cheyenne.

You can bring donations to 206 Van Lennon Wed 10/7-8, 8:30am-10am use East garage door, ring doorbell on left side of garage. OR 10AM-1PM at south garage door. Volunteers available to help. - St. Josephs Food Pantry

St. Josephs Food Pantry suggests donations of:

Canned soup

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Canned meat

Cold cereal

Breakfast bars

Instant oatmeal

Macaroni boxes

Bags of rice and beans