Cheyenne’s True Vine Community Church Offering Food Pantry

True Vine Community Church in Cheyenne announced that they now have a food pantry available to folks in the Cheyenne area struggling with food scarcity.

The pantry is located at 110 Central Ave, and is open Sundays from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

The church says that they have non-perishable food, frozen meat and bread, limited baby food, diapers, and wipes, and hygiene items available.

To get a food bag, the church asks that people park in the drive and wait for a volunteer to come to the vehicle. You will need to give them your name and phone number. All families that are in need are eligible.

Find more info on their website. (HERE) or call (307) 514- 0124.