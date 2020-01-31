Cheyenne’s Youth Showcased At Stars Of Tomorrow Event

Get ready for a night loaded with local talent as the Cheyenne Kiwanis Club presents the 66th Annual Stars of Tomorrow event THIS Sunday (February 2, 2020) at Cheyenne Civic Center.

It never ceases to amaze me how much talent we have right here in Cheyenne, especially our youth. Many have been practicing for this event for more than a year, and they're ready to show you just how talented they truly are.

This wonderful day of local talent starts at 2:00 PM Sunday and tickets are available at the door.

"The great Cheyenne Kiwanis Club started holding the Stars of Tomorrow contest in 1954. This is an opportunity for young people from Laramie County to showcase their talents before a live audience of moms, dads, grandparents, sisters, brothers and friends in our community. Stars of Tomorrow is a true variety show. In recent years, contestants have performed drum solos, vocal solos, various dance acts, magic acts, instrumental solos and combos and gymnastics as well as many other types of acts" - Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne of Facebook

For more information, call the Cheyenne Civic Box Office at 307-637-6363.