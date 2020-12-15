Child Found Safe Near Rock Springs

On December 11, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of an Amber Alert around 10:14 pm after a 10-year-old child was abducted from the area of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Law enforcement was told the suspect vehicle involved in the incident was possibly headed towards Pueblo, Colorado.

On December 12, around 7:08 am, a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) trooper was notified of a broken down vehicle in the road at milepost 32 on Wyoming 430 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. When the trooper located the vehicle, they realized it was similar to the one described in the Amber Alert. The driver gave inconsistent and vague responses to the trooper when questioned and originally said that he was alone in the vehicle.

The trooper detained the driver and asked if the female suspect from the Amber Alert was inside the car, at which point the driver admitted the female and the juvenile were with him. At that point, all occupants were asked to exit the vehicle, and the juvenile from the Amber Alert was found unharmed.

The trooper later discovered misdemeanor amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

The driver and passenger were arrested and have been identified as Eugene A. Trujillo and Gabriella A. Rodriguez.

Trujillo has been charged with kidnapping, interference with custody, accessory before the fact, and child endangerment with methamphetamine.

Rodriguez has been charged with kidnapping, interference with custody, child endangerment with methamphetamine, and two counts of third-offense possession of a controlled substance.