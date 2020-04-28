Chill Out With the Best Coolers and Ice Chests

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Keeping drinks cold is not an Olympic sport, but if it was, there would be a lot of qualified competitors on this list. You need that ice to hold up through camping trips, boat rides, picnics and more, so check out these chill winners.

Keep your food and drinks fresher in this newly upgraded cooler. With powerful insulation and durable construction, you can expect your ice to last anywhere from three to five days making it the perfect (and stylish) choice on your next weekend trip.

Arctic's Deep Freeze high-performance insulation allows for superior cooling technology, and that means your picnic snacks are gonna be as fresh coming out as they were going into the cooler. It's portable, easy to clean and durable, so you can take it with you wherever drinks and treats need chilling.

This one is a classic. My parents had one like this in red during my childhood and it was a constant fixture on trips to the lake or weekends tailgating. The wheels and telescoping handle make it easy to take on the go, and it's very spacious so you can bring along everything you need!

A collapsible cooler is a life-saver when you're transporting food for a weekend trip. Whenever we go on cabin trips with friends and bring along groceries, a soft cooler bag is a must-have, so add it to your travel arsenal! This one has over 1,800 reviews, so you know it's the real deal.

Looking for a hands-free cooler option? Look no further! This backpack is ultra leak-proof, easy to clean and features an amazing therma-flect radiant barrier interior. The backpack itself has a padded back and adjustable straps so it's very comfy.

Another great option for a day trip! It keeps drinks cold for up to 34 hours and comes with an easy to access bottle opener. It holds up to 16 cans of your favorite beverage, and the liner is treated so it resists odor, mold and all that icky stuff that might build up on lower-quality coolers.

