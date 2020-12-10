‘Chip ’n’ Dale Rescue Rangers’ Are Getting A Movie

I know it’s going to sound like we made this entire thing up, but we swear it’s real.

Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers is getting a movie on Disney+. Rather than an animated series like the popular ’90s series on the Disney Afternoon, the movie is an animation and live-action hybrid — and it stars comedians Andy Samberg and John Mulaney. And it’s directed by Andy Samberg’s Lonely Island partner, Akiva Schaffer.

Don’t believe us? See for yourself:

A Lonely Island(ish) Chip ’N’ Dale Rescue Rangers movie? Okay 2020, maybe you’re not all bad.

The original Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers premiered in 1989, and ran for three seasons and 65 episodes on the Disney Channel and in syndication. The show became one of the more popular cartoons of its era. It followed Chip and Dale in new roles, as tiny chipmunk detectives voiced by Tress MacNeille and Corey Burton. They partnered with Gadget, Monterey Jack, and Zipper and became the Rescue Rangers, solving crimes and helping people in need. No word yet wither Gadget, Monterey Jack, and Zipper will return to star alongside Mulaney and Samberg; we‘ve heard Gadget’s contract demands were quite outrageous.

The Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is coming soon to Disney+ along with other newly announced projects like The Little Mermaid, Pinocchio, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Peter Pan & Wendy, and a new Ice Age.