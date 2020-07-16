With all the chaos going on in the world at large, it's nice to see a story that is just pure wholesomeness. Naturally, that kind of news would come from Captain America actor Chris Evans, who does his best to embody the traits of Steve Rogers in his public life. Recently, Evans gifted an authentic Captain America shield to a six year-old named Bridger Walker as a token of the boy’s heroism. You see, earlier in the week, Walker saved his younger sister from a dog attack.

The boy's aunt posted the full account on her Instagram story on July 9, describing how the boy received “90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon” after pushing his sister out of harm’s way. Evans got word of this, and decided to make Walker's recovery a little easier with the help of Captain America. Watch Evans’ full message posted to the family's Instagram account Wednesday:

“Pal, you’re a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you,” said Evans in his message. “Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down.”

Evans told the boy to keep his eyes open for a special package in the mail, from one hero to another. That package will contain a bonafide Captain America shield straight from the source himself. Way to go, Chris Evans.