Chris LeDoux Days Canceled Due to COVID-19

It looks like another summer event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A report tonight says that the 10th Annual Chris LeDoux Days has been canceled.

This sad news was passed along by the official Chris LeDoux Facebook page.

I confirmed this through the official Chris LeDoux website also. As the post indicates, they plan to issue wristband refunds this week.

For further updates, be sure to follow the official Chris LeDoux Facebook page.

