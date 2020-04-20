Chris Mann’s Quarantine Parodies Are Giving Me Life [WATCH]

Some call him COVID-19's Weird Al Yankovic.

We're all feeling a little out of sorts during this time of quarantine. We're stuck at home and we're bored. Well, thankfully, so is Chris Mann because it's flipped on his creative switch.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Chris is a singer-songwriter who was a part of the second season of The Voice. He competed on Christina Aguilera's team and finished fourth on his season. Since then, he has put out his own music, including an album in 2016 called Constellation.

He's also got a heck of a sense of humor.

During this quarantine he has created several parody videos based on some of our favorite songs. They each hit on aspects of this pandemic that are hitting us hard, like being stuck inside, daycare being closed and being bored out of our minds. Below are a few of my favorites from him.

"Daycare Closed" - a Lil Nas X "Old Town Road" parody

"Hello (from the Inside)" - an Adele "Hello" parody

"Bored as Hell" - a Lizzo "Good as Hell" parody

"My Corona" - a The Knack "My Sharona" parody