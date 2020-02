Christ Stapleton has announced that his All-American Road Show tour will be coming to Denver this summer.

The show will be at the Pepsi Center on Friday, June 26. Special guests include Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers lead guitarist).

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.