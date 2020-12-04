Chris Stapleton offers a soothing interpretation of Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance" for The Bobby Bones Show's 2020 Country Cares radiothon for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The acclaimed artist lays his signature deep vocals on the modern classic, delivering an understated performance with just his voice and an acoustic guitar.

Stapleton emphasizes the song's meaning while also capturing the humility in the lyrics as he sings, "I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean / Whenever one door closes, I hope one more opens / Promise me that you'll give faith a fighting chance / And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance / I hope you dance." Wife Morgane Stapleton provides warm background vocals on the supporting lines, originally sung by Drew and Tim Womack of the '90s country band Sons of the Desert.

Released by Womack in 2000, "I Hope You Dance" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and cracked the Top 10 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. It was named Song of the Year at the CMA Awards and ACM Awards, and won a Grammy for Best Country Song.

Country Cares for St. Jude Kids was launched in 1989 by Alabama's Randy Owen, to raise money for the hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Hundreds of country stations throughout the U.S. participate in the program each year, hosting radiothons to share the stories of those who have benefitted from St. Jude's care.

Country Cares has raised more than $400 million since its inception. Other artists participating this year include Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Gabby Barrett and more.

Since it opened its door more than 50 years ago, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has led the way in understanding and treating childhood cancer and other life-threatening pediatric diseases. Treatments invented and researched at St. Jude have helped move the survival rate of childhood cancer from 20 percent to over 80 percent during the hospital's five decades in operation.

The hospital freely shares its discoveries, in the hope that doctors and scientists worldwide can save more children. Furthermore, families receiving care at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, so that they can concentrate fully on helping their child live.

