Chris Young has shared his 2020 tour plans. The "Drowning" singer will headline the Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour 2020 starting in May, with amphitheater and pavilion dates scheduled through September.

Scotty McCreery and newcomer Payton Smith will open Young's 2020 summer tour when it begins on May 28 in Detroit. Additionally several hand-chosen Next from Nashville artists will join Young on the road.

See All 30 Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour dates below.

Chris Young's 2020 Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour Dates:

May 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

May 29 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

May 30 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 12 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 13 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheater

June 20 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 27 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

June 28 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 9 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 10 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 11 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 25 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 30 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 31 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug. 1 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amptheater

Aug. 13 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 14 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 15 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 22 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 28 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

Aug. 29 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 11 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 12 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Sept. 25 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center