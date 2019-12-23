Watch Chris Young + Gavin DeGraw’s Soaring Paul McCartney Cover at CMT’s ‘Crossroads’

Chris Young and Gavin DeGraw brought the house down during a recent episode of CMT's Crossroads, as they came together for a rendition of Paul McCartney's 1976 hit, "Maybe I'm Amazed." Verse by verse, the two performers took turns spotlighting their trademark voices and range with sweeping, acrobatic vocals. Press play above to watch!

Each episode of Crossroads brings together two artists of different musical backgrounds for a collaborative performance. Despite their different genres, Young and DeGraw found plenty of common musical ground over the course of their performance: In addition to their McCartney cover, they also sang on each other's hits.

Many of those moments were fun and uplifting, including a sing-a-long delivery of DeGraw's 2003 hit, "I Don't Want to Be." However, the pair didn't shy away from more somber subject matter during their set. One of the episode's most poignant moments came during the duet version of Young's current single, "Drowning," which takes an unflinching look at the grieving process after an untimely loss of a friend.

Over the course of their time onstage, DeGraw and Young performed live renditions of several hits, from both their catalogues. From Young's discography, they selected "Raised on Country," "I'm Comin' Over" and "Hangin' On," in addition to "Drowning." From DeGraw's hits, they chose "Not Over You," "Sweeter" and "Soldier," as well as "I Don't Want to Be."

DeGraw and Young's Crossroads episode first aired on Dec. 13 on CMT.