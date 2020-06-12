Top 10 Chris Young Songs
Chris Young songs are some of the most popular of the last few years. Since winning Nashville Star in 2006, the deep-voiced singer has scored an impressive string of hits, including five No. 1 songs in a row from 2009 through 2011, and then another four in a row from 2015 through 2017.
Some of Young's most recognizable songs include "Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song)," "You" and "Tomorrow." Our rundown of the Top 10 Chris Young Songs encompasses songs from all six of his studio albums.
- 10
"I Can Take It From There"From: 'Neon' (2011)
Young has become the modern master of seduction songs. His smooth, rich vocal delivery makes the women swoon, and he plays on that often in his songs. Written with Rhett Akins and Ben Hayslip, "I Can Take It From There" suggests, “Grab a couple glasses and a bottle of wine / Walk down the hall and turn down the lights / And baby while you’re at it / You might as well let down your hair / And I can take it from there." Released as the fourth single from Neon, the song reached No. 4 in Billboard's Country Airplay chart.
- 9
"Hangin' On"From: 'Losing Sleep' (2017)
The second single from Young's Losing Sleep album unites the dream team of Young, Corey Crowder and Josh Hoge -- the same three writers behind one of Young's biggest career songs (we'll get there a little later on). "Hangin' On" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart -- blocked by the unstoppable force that is Luke Combs and his song "She Got the Best of Me."
- 8
"You"From: 'Neon' (2011)
Young was at the peak of a very hot streak when he released "You" as the second single from Neon in 2011. He had just scored four back-to-back No. 1 hit singles. Written by Young with Luke Laird, "You" is a straightforward song, perfect for Young's inimitable vocal style, with a breezy, good-time chorus that took the song all the way to the top of the charts, giving the singer his fifth consecutive No. 1 hit.
- 7
"The Man I Want to Be"From: 'The Man I Want to Be' (2009)
After his debut album was a commercial disappointment, Young took three years to come back with his sophomore album. It paid off: "The Man I Want to Be" was a breakthrough, scoring no less than three No. 1 hits. The title track, written by Brett James and Tim Nichols, received favorable notices for Young's emotional vocal performance, and it also caught on at radio, becoming his second No. 1 hit.
- 6
"Aw Naw"From: 'A.M.' (2013)
The first single from Young's fourth studio album was a step in a slightly more progressive direction. Much of Young's recorded output relies on a traditionalist sound, but "Aw Naw" is a more uptempo, edgier production that Young says is more reflective of his high-energy live shows. Young co-wrote the song with Chris DeStefano and Ashley Gorley. He released it as the lead single from A.M. in May of 2013.
- 5
"Think of You"From: 'I'm Comin' Over' (2015)
Young, Crowder and Hoge wrote an absolute smash when the penned "Think of You," which also features Cassadee Pope. The pair earned a Grammy Awards nod -- Young's second and Pope's first -- for the platinum-certified track.
- 4
"Raised on Country"Single (2019)
"Drowning" is an incredibly personal song for Young, but it's struck a chord with listeners all over who have lost a loved one. "I've gotta say, missing you comes in waves / And tonight I'm drowning," he sings in the chorus.
The singer and his frequent collaborators Corey Crowder and Josh Hoge penned the heartwrenching track in honor of Young's late friend Adam. However, after a June 2019 performance at the Grand Ole Opry, during which Young was overcome with emotion and unable to finish the song, "Drowning" became an anthem of sorts for fans who feel their own losses just as deeply.
- 3
"Voices"From: 'The Man I Want to Be' (2009)
"Voices" was the first single from Young's second studio album, The Man I Want to Be. The song was a chart disappointment, though it did give Young his first Top 40 hit by reaching No. 37. But after the album's next two singles both reached the top of the charts, Young re-released "Voices" to country radio. This time the song went all the way to No. 1, becoming Young's third consecutive chart-topping hit.
- 2
"Gettin' You Home (The Black Dress Song)"From: 'The Man I Want to Be' (2009)
"Gettin' You Home" was Young's breakthrough hit. His first album was well-received, but scored no hits. The first single from his second album mid-charted and stalled, but "Gettin' You Home (The Black Dress Song)" proved pivotal for Young. Written by Young, Kent Blazy and Cory Batten, the song became Young's first No. 1 hit, touching off a run of five consecutive chart toppers. "Gettin' You Home" was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.
- 1
"Tomorrow"From: 'Neon' (2011)
Young was at the top of his game when he released his third studio album, Neon. Coming off three straight No. 1 hits, he released "Tomorrow" as the album's first single. The exceptionally well-written song, which Young co-wrote with Anthony Smith and Frank Myers, became the fourth in a string of five consecutive No. 1 hits for Young. It also features one of Young's best-ever vocal performances, making it the perfect choice to top our list of the Top 10 Chris Young Songs.