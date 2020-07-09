Christian Anderton of Cheyenne East Commits to Chadron St.

Cheyenne East football player Christian Anderton was an early signee to attend Chadron State in Nebraska. He is a two time all state selection in 4A and in his senior year, he rushed for 1030 yards and 11 touchdowns. Anderton also caught 28 passes for 375 yards and 4 TD's.

In his junior year, Anderton had 840 yards rushing on 170 carries with 9 scores and caught 10 balls for 141 yards. He also competed at the state championships for indoor track placing 7th in the 400 meter run and 11th in the high jump. He also ran on the 4x200 relay for the T-Birds that finished 8th at the state meet and on the 4x400 relay that took 11th.

