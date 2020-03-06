Christian Bale Is Playing ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’s Villain

Love and thunder and Christian Bale as a bad guy? This Thor sequel has everything!

That’s the word from Tessa Thompson, who revealed to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the Westworld Season 3 premiere that Christian Bale will not only be featured in the upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, he will be playing the movie’s bad guy as well.

Here’s exactly what she said:

‘Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic,’ she told ET's Leanne Aguilera at the season 3 premiere of Westworld. ‘I've read the script. I can't tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. We're going to have fun. Taika is writing [and] directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix.’

The question now becomes who the heck is Bale playing? Many of Thor’s most famous villains are already spoken for; he’s already run through Loki, Malekith, and Hela. Even before this announcement there was a lot of speculation that Bale could play Dario Agger, who is a little like Marvel’s answer to Lex Luthor; the evil CEO of a corporation called Roxxon who has factored heavily into Thor comics in recent years — including the ones that involve Jane Foster as Thor, which we already know is a major element of this film. Bale could do that kind of role in his sleep — and playing a kind of evil mirror of Bruce Wayne could be fun for him as well.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due in theaters on November 5, 2021.