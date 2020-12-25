Christmas Spending Down in 2020 Compared to 2019

This snapped a decade-long trend.

How was the Christmas shopping process for you this year? Did you feel like the budget was a little tighter? You're not alone. I think we all kind of prioritized our lists a little more and cut them down in order to keep some money in the bank. Needless to say, it's been a rough year.

And it shows in our spending this holiday season.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average American was expected to spend $998 on Christmas, This includes presents, decorations and other holiday expenses. I imagine this means food, beverages, and experiences/activities. This $998 average is actually $50 lower than it was in 2019.

Before 2020, the average amount Americans spend on Christmas had been steadily increasing year after year. This projected $50 decline has changed that. And what's interesting is that $45 of that $50 is designated for non-gift purchases. This means that our peppermint mochas and giant yard inflatables were most likely the first to be cut from the budget. And with all of the sugar in those mochas, I think my hips are thankful. I would also be willing to bet that our holiday travel expenses went down this year too, whether it be because of lack of travel or cheaper airline tickets.

What was your strategy this holiday season? Did you make a budget and check it twice? Regardless of the dollar amount spent, it's still a magical time of year spent with loved ones.