While a few movie theaters around the country have tentatively reopened in the last week (this slightly harrowing account describes what it’s like now), the vast majority of multiplexes remain shuttered as they hope to ride out the coronavirus pandemic. But even the theaters that have reopened have very little to show. Studios have delayed all their major releases for May and June. The next big title that’s still on the schedule is Tenet, the latest blockbuster from Christopher Nolan — which is exactly how he wants it.

According to Variety, Nolan has “pledged to finish the film’s extensive post-production and visual effects work” in order for the film to meet its original release date in mid-July. And they quote IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond from a recent earnings call, who said that Nolan is fighting very hard to be the first film to reopen theaters, and (hopefully) reignite interest in theatrical movies after months at home:

Chris [Nolan] really would like to be coming out with the film that opens theaters... I don’t know anyone in America who is pushing harder to get the theaters re-opened and to get his movie released than Chris Nolan.

So will it happen? We’ll know soon enough, as Tenet’s distributor, Warner Bros., reportedly will decide “within a week about whether to hold Tenet’s planned debut on July 17 or push it back deeper into 2020.” They need to settle on a date now even though that date is two months away because if they are going to push the film out in July they need to start their marketing campaign sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, Warners’ press site does have some new stills from the film. Here they are:

At this moment, Tenet is scheduled to open (giant flashing question mark) in theaters on July 17.