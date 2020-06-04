Churches in Cheyenne Resuming Public Services This Weekend

As Covid-19 restrictions have been eased over the past few weeks, churches in Cheyenne are resuming their public services this weekend.



Churches had been previously hosting services via online stream, but now, with the help of social distancing guidelines, public services can take place for the first time since March of this year. According to Wyoming News Now, Cheyenne Hills Church and First United Methodist Church are among the first to resume services in Cheyenne.

As for social distancing guidelines, First United Methodist Church will allow just 55 people to attend each service on a first come, first serve basis. Those who attend will be greeted by ushers in face masks.

For those wanting to attend public services at Cheyenne Hills Church, their first service will be Saturday (June 6th) evening at 6 p.m. First United Methodist Church resumes services on Sunday (June 7th) at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

If you'd still like to stream services online for Cheyenne Hill Church, it's available at the link here. For First United Methodist Church's stream, click here.