City Candidates Vie For Cheyenne Council, Mayoral Nominations
Fourteen Cheyenne City Council candidates ane three mayoral candidates are competing to advance to the general election on Wyoming Primary Election Day on August 18.
A total of six city council seats are up for election. Since two candidates will survive the primary election, that means 12 of the 14 current candidates will move on to November. The Cheyenne City Council is divided into three wards, with each ward having three seats on the council.
Two of those seats in each ward are on the ballot this year. One candidate each from Wards II and III will be eliminated later this month. The other 12 city council candidates will all advance to the November election.
Meanwhile, three candidates are competing to be the next Mayor of Cheyenne, with incumbent Mayor Marian Orr facing former city councilman Patrick Collins and Rick Coppinger. Two of the three candidates for mayor will advance to the November General Election.
Mayor Orr, by the way, is scheduled to appear on the ''Weekend In Wyoming'' on AM 650 KGAB on Saturday, August 8 at noon. You can read more about the three candidates for Mayor of Cheyenne here.
Below is the list of candidates for Cheyenne City Council and Mayor of Cheyenne as it currently stands (incumbents in italics):
MAYOR
Rick Coppinger
6512 Moreland Ave.
Cheyenne, WY 82009
(307) 214-6695
rdcoppinger@charter.net
Marian J. Orr
2908 Central Ave.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 630-4091
marian@marianorr.com
Patrick Collins
426 Carriage Drive
Cheyenne, WY 82009
(307) 631-1141
patrickcollinsformayor@gmail.com
WARD I
- Jeff White
3716 Carey Ave.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 640-6338
jeffw30@hotmail.com
- Miguel Reyes
212 E. 9th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82007
(307) 640-6420
miguelreyesforcitycouncil@gmail.com
- Cameron Karajanis
2012 Van Lennen Ave.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 220-3150
karajanis4cheyenne@gmail.com
- Pete Laybourn
515 E. 25th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 631-2427
petelaybourn@icloud.com
WARD II
- Bryan M. Cook
805 Samuel Lane
Cheyenne, WY 82009
(307) 214-0278
bryancook1@live.com
- Tom Segrave
209 Doubletree Ln.
Cheyenne, WY 82009
sfagenttom@gmail.com
- Boyd O. Wiggam
2537 Plain View Rd.
Cheyenne, WY 82009
(307) 757-5798
bowiggam@gmail.com
- James M. Johnson
1014 Old Town Lane
Cheyenne, WY 82009
(307) 202-8889
jjohnson4cheyenne@gmail.com
- Keren Meister-Emerich
6230 Mountainview Dr.
Cheyenne, WY 82009
(307) 634-8783
Keren.Meister.Emerich@gmail.com
WARD III
- Rocky Case
1703 Gettysburg Dr.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 220-1264
wyorocky@gmail.com
- Michelle Aldrich
4505 E. 17th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 760-6213
teachwyo@yahoo.com
- Mike Luna
3525 Birch Pl.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 631-1656
coorslight40@bresnan.net
- Richard Johnson
612 McGovern Ave.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
richardjohnson82001@gmail.com
- Shawn "Art" Funk
1703 Taft Ave. #504
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 214-1205
shawnfunk91@aol.com