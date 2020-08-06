City Candidates Vie For Cheyenne Council, Mayoral Nominations

Fourteen Cheyenne City Council candidates ane three mayoral candidates are competing to advance to the general election on Wyoming Primary Election Day on August 18.

A total of six city council seats are up for election. Since two candidates will survive the primary election, that means 12 of the 14 current candidates will move on to November. The Cheyenne City Council is divided into three wards, with each ward having three seats on the council.

Two of those seats in each ward are on the ballot this year. One candidate each from Wards II and III will be eliminated later this month. The other 12 city council candidates will all advance to the November election.

Meanwhile, three candidates are competing to be the next Mayor of Cheyenne, with incumbent Mayor Marian Orr facing former city councilman Patrick Collins and Rick Coppinger. Two of the three candidates for mayor will advance to the November General Election.

Mayor Orr, by the way, is scheduled to appear on the ''Weekend In Wyoming'' on AM 650 KGAB on Saturday, August 8 at noon. You can read more about the three candidates for Mayor of Cheyenne here.

Below is the list of candidates for Cheyenne City Council and Mayor of Cheyenne as it currently stands (incumbents in italics):

MAYOR Rick Coppinger

6512 Moreland Ave.

Cheyenne, WY 82009

(307) 214-6695

rdcoppinger@charter.net Marian J. Orr

2908 Central Ave.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 630-4091

marian@marianorr.com Patrick Collins

426 Carriage Drive

Cheyenne, WY 82009

(307) 631-1141

patrickcollinsformayor@gmail.com

WARD I

Jeff White

3716 Carey Ave.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 640-6338

jeffw30@hotmail.com

212 E. 9th St.

Cheyenne, WY 82007

(307) 640-6420

miguelreyesforcitycouncil@gmail.com

2012 Van Lennen Ave.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 220-3150

karajanis4cheyenne@gmail.com

515 E. 25th St.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 631-2427

petelaybourn@icloud.com

WARD II

Bryan M. Cook

805 Samuel Lane

Cheyenne, WY 82009

(307) 214-0278

bryancook1@live.com

209 Doubletree Ln.

Cheyenne, WY 82009

sfagenttom@gmail.com

2537 Plain View Rd.

Cheyenne, WY 82009

(307) 757-5798

bowiggam@gmail.com

1014 Old Town Lane

Cheyenne, WY 82009

(307) 202-8889

jjohnson4cheyenne@gmail.com

6230 Mountainview Dr.

Cheyenne, WY 82009

(307) 634-8783

Keren.Meister.Emerich@gmail.com

WARD III

Rocky Case

1703 Gettysburg Dr.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 220-1264

wyorocky@gmail.com

4505 E. 17th St.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 760-6213

teachwyo@yahoo.com

3525 Birch Pl.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 631-1656

coorslight40@bresnan.net

612 McGovern Ave.

Cheyenne, WY 82001

richardjohnson82001@gmail.com

1703 Taft Ave. #504

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 214-1205

shawnfunk91@aol.com