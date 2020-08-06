City Candidates Vie For Cheyenne Council, Mayoral Nominations

City of Cheyenne

Fourteen Cheyenne City Council candidates ane three mayoral candidates are competing to advance to the general election on Wyoming Primary Election Day on August 18.

A total of six city council seats are up for election. Since two candidates will survive the primary election, that means 12 of the 14 current candidates will move on to November. The Cheyenne City Council is divided into three wards, with each ward having three seats on the council.

Two of those seats in each ward are on the ballot this year. One candidate each from Wards II and III will be eliminated later this month. The other 12 city council candidates will all advance to the November election.

Meanwhile, three candidates are competing to be the next Mayor of Cheyenne, with incumbent Mayor Marian Orr facing former city councilman Patrick Collins and Rick Coppinger. Two of the three candidates for mayor will advance to the November General Election.

Mayor Orr, by the way, is scheduled to appear on the ''Weekend In Wyoming'' on AM 650 KGAB on Saturday, August 8 at noon. You can read more about the three candidates for Mayor of Cheyenne here.

Below is the list of candidates for Cheyenne City Council and Mayor of Cheyenne as it currently stands (incumbents in italics):

MAYOR

Rick Coppinger
6512 Moreland Ave.
Cheyenne, WY  82009
(307) 214-6695
rdcoppinger@charter.net

Marian J. Orr
2908 Central Ave.
Cheyenne, WY  82001
(307) 630-4091
marian@marianorr.com

Patrick Collins
426 Carriage Drive
Cheyenne, WY  82009
(307) 631-1141
patrickcollinsformayor@gmail.com

WARD I

  • Jeff White
    3716 Carey Ave.
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    (307) 640-6338
    jeffw30@hotmail.com
  • Miguel Reyes
    212 E. 9th St.
    Cheyenne, WY 82007
    (307) 640-6420
    miguelreyesforcitycouncil@gmail.com
  • Cameron Karajanis
    2012 Van Lennen Ave.
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    (307) 220-3150
    karajanis4cheyenne@gmail.com
  • Pete Laybourn
    515 E. 25th St.
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    (307) 631-2427
    petelaybourn@icloud.com

WARD II

  • Bryan M. Cook
    805 Samuel Lane
    Cheyenne, WY 82009
    (307) 214-0278
    bryancook1@live.com
  • Tom Segrave
    209 Doubletree Ln.
    Cheyenne, WY 82009
    sfagenttom@gmail.com
  • Boyd O. Wiggam
    2537 Plain View Rd.
    Cheyenne, WY 82009
    (307) 757-5798
    bowiggam@gmail.com
  • James M. Johnson
    1014 Old Town Lane
    Cheyenne, WY 82009
    (307) 202-8889
    jjohnson4cheyenne@gmail.com
  • Keren Meister-Emerich
    6230 Mountainview Dr.
    Cheyenne, WY 82009
    (307) 634-8783
    Keren.Meister.Emerich@gmail.com

WARD III

  • Rocky Case
    1703 Gettysburg Dr.
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    (307) 220-1264
    wyorocky@gmail.com
  • Michelle Aldrich
    4505 E. 17th St.
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    (307) 760-6213
    teachwyo@yahoo.com
  • Mike Luna
    3525 Birch Pl.
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    (307) 631-1656
    coorslight40@bresnan.net
  • Richard Johnson
    612 McGovern Ave.
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    richardjohnson82001@gmail.com
  • Shawn "Art" Funk
    1703 Taft Ave. #504
    Cheyenne, WY 82001
    (307) 214-1205
    shawnfunk91@aol.com
