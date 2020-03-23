City-County Health: Only One Local COVID-19 Victim Hospitalized

The Director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Public Health Department says five of the six people who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Laramie County self-quarantined at home.

Kathy Emmons said Monday that those patients are in good condition. But a sixth, identified only as a middle-aged man, is hospitalized. Federal privacy regulations prohibit local officials from identifying any of the victims or giving further details on the medical condition of the man who is hospitalized.

Emmons made the comments at a joint news conference at mid-day on Monday which included officials from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, Fire Chief Gregg Hoggatt, and others.

On another coronavirus-related topic, Cheyenne Regional Health System President and CEO Tim Thornell said the hospital has been getting a lot of inquiries from local residents about what they can do to help. He says CRMC will start posting ways people can help on the CRMC website starting tomorrow.

Options for helping will include making medical facemasks and donations of materials to make the masks, according to Thornell. While the homemade masks probably won't be used by those in close contact with the virus and its victims, they will be used by others dealing with a shortage of masks.

Meanwhile, Mayor Orr said city officials are waiting to hear from the company which operates the Frontier Mall about possible proposals to allow the mall to resume some operations as long as that can be done in a way that meets with the health guidelines laid down by local and state officials.

The mall was closed on Saturday ''until further notice" to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The mayor also said the Cheyenne City Council will consider a proposal tonight that would authorize her to shut down local businesses that are not complying with the coronavirus restrictions.