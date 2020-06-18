City In Taiwan Donates 3,500 N95 Masks To Cheyenne

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says a city in the nation of Taiwan has donated 3,500 N95 facemasks to Cheyenne.

The mayor posted this message on the ''Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr" Facebook page:

This afternoon I received a letter from my friend DirectoriGeneral Alex Fan of the Taipei Economic Cultural Office in Seattle announcing the donation of 3,500 N95 masks to the City of Cheyenne. Taichung Taiwan has been a Sister City to Cheyenne for over 30 years. Thank you Director General Fan, Madame President Tsai Ing-wen, and the generous people of Taiwan.

Below is the letter announcing the donation, according to the post on the mayor's Facebook page: