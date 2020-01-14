City Of Cheyenne Conducting Resident Website Survey

The City of Cheyenne is asking residents to take a survey designed to find out what people want to see in the redesign of the city website.

According to a city news release, the survey takes about 6-8 minutes to complete. You can access the survey here. The survey will be available through January 24.

The news release says "as the reliance and functionality of websites increase, completing this short survey will assist staff in better understanding what online services and information are sought by visitors."