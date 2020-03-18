City of Cheyenne Launches Coronavirus Web Page

Due to the evolving nature of the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Cheyenne has created a web page, cheyennecity.org/COVID-19, to provide information on the virus, basic precautionary health measures, local resources and updates as they become available.

“We hope the public utilizes this web page as a tool for information and how local agencies are adapting to provide continued services to our residents,” Mayor Marian Orr said in a press release Wednesday.

“During this time we ask everyone to follow the guidance from our medical officials and continue to self-quarantine," Orr added. "We are in this together and we will get through this together.”

Orr is asking local public service agencies who are putting updated coronavirus information on their websites to email their URLs to mskinner@cheyennecity.org to have their agencies listed.

