City Of Cheyenne Police Department Launch New Websites

The City of Cheyenne, Cheyenne Police Department, and the Board of Public Uitilities have all launched new websites.

You can see the new city website here.

City officials are touting the new website as being more user-friendly and informative. Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr announced the new website on her Facebook page:

''It’s here! This morning we launched the City of Cheyenne’s new website! After 18 months of researching other city’s websites, interviewing designers, cleaning up/updating information by each department - it’s live! We hope you are as pleased as we are!

Oh - and it’s American with Disabilities Act compliant and translates into Spanish as well!"

The website's home page includes links to categories including employment., report a concern, paying a bill online, cone zone, bids and proposals and minutes and agendas (of city council meetings).

You can also find out about ''What's happening near me?" as well as events around town, the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, and Cheyenne Frontier Days. There are also links for COVID-19 news and notices on holiday closures, such as for the upcoming Independence Day Holiday.

The Cheyenne Police Department and the Board of Public Utilities also launched new websites.