City of Cheyenne, Local Partners Working to Monitor Coronavirus

The City of Cheyenne is working with local health and school officials to monitor the coronavirus and help prevent it from spreading to public spaces.

Mayor Marian Orr called a meeting Thursday to discuss immediate next steps as it relates to COVID-19 in Cheyenne and Laramie County.

"The health and well-being of our community is a top priority," city spokesman Michael Skinner said in a press release Friday.

"Basic precautionary health measures such as washing your hands, avoiding contact with one’s face, and avoiding large public gatherings is recommended," he added.

Skinner says local officials continue to monitor COVID-19 and its evolution and are prepared to communicate updates with the public when information is made available at the local and state levels in addition to updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.

