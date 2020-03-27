City of Cheyenne Transitioning From Cash Because Of COVID-19
Starting tomorrow [March 28], several City of Cheyenne facilities will stop accepting cash payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They include:
- Transfer Station (220 N. College Dr.)
- Landfill (1461 Happy Jack Rd.)
- Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.)
- Transit (322 W. Lincolnway
- The city will accept credit cards, debit cards and personal checks for payment. The city will announce when cash returns as an accepted form of payment
