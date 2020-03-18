The City of Cheyenne’s Recreation Division is still accepting registrations for its 2020

Adult Softball League, as well as its 2020 Girls Fast Pitch Softball League. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the process to register for either sport will now be different.

Because the Recreation Division facilities are closed, we will now be accepting registration forms by mail or e-mail. Visit our website at www.CheyenneRec.org to access the necessary forms, and for extra details about both programs. Please mail all registration forms to the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Drive).

Due to the circumstances, the Recreation Division is eliminating the $50 late fee for Adult Softball registration, and the $10 late fee for Girls Softball registration, to accommodate for the closures of the Recreation Division facilities.

The final deadline for Girls Softball registration is March 27, 2020, and the final deadline for Adult Softball registration is April 2, 2020.

If you have additional questions about Girls Softball, please contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039 or medwards@cheyennecity.org. For questions regarding Adult Softball, please contact Tyler Feezer at 307-637-6408 or tfeezer@cheyennecity.org.