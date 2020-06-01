City of Denver Approves Denver Zoo’s Reopening Request

The Denver Zoo is one step closer to reopening.

On Friday (May 29), officials from the City of Denver approved the zoo's variance request to reopen, according to the organization's Facebook page.

However, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) must also review the variance before the zoo can officially open back up.

Zoo officials noted that extensive safety measures will be in place upon reopening, such as increased sanitation, limited daily attendance with timed entry to decrease crowds, encouraged social distancing, and more.

The post also included a cheeky way to practice social distancing, reminding future visitors to stay as far away from people in other groups as they would from a crocodile.

Those who are unable to visit the zoo once it reopens will still get their cute animal fix, as the zoo revealed that they'll still be posting plenty of animal videos online.