City of Lander Declares State of Emergency Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The City of Lander declared a local state of emergency Tuesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's a step that will open up funding and mutual support opportunities from the state and federal governments, the City said in announcing the move. The City will also be able to make temporary revisions to personnel policies to "ensure the health, safety and personal well-being of our staff."

Tuesday's declaration follow's Governor Mark Gordon's proclamation that "the situation may become too large in scope to be handled by the normal county and local government services."

The third case of COVID-19 reported in Wyoming was identified in a Lander retirement center resident.

Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health announced seven new COVID-19 cases, all connected to that same person. Six of the seven are retirement center residents; the other is a member of the Lander community.