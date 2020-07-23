Clean-Up Your Files at Cheyenne Document Destruction Day

From ATM receipts to boarding passes, to even junk mail, there are countless pieces of information in one’s home that can be exploited. To help folks protect themselves and secure their identity WyHy Federal Credit Union in Cheyenne will be hosting a Document Destruction Day (DDD).

WyHy will offer free document shredding services to the community on August 1st, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM. All residents are welcome to bring up to two banker boxes of documents for convenient, secure removal of sensitive papers.

“Having this service free and open to the public will hopefully encourage people to reflect on how they can better protect themselves from the dangerous and exhausting consequences of identity fraud,” Bill Willingham, President and CEO of WyHy, said in a press release. “Our team at WyHy believes it is our responsibility as a financial institution to lead by example. We want to encourage local businesses and individuals to think of defense against fraudulent activity as an ongoing, holistic process.”

If you are an individual, small business, or remote worker interested in Document Destruction Day, WyHy asks each party to limit their shredding to black and white and color paper. Although paper clips and staples are acceptable, the resources available for DDD do not cover newspapers, magazines, glossy paper, black binder clips, or spiral binding.