Clothing With Built-in UPF? Five Pieces You Gotta Have

I'm a huge advocate of sunscreen and SPF, but I also know that reapplying sun lotion can be greasy and annoying. That's why clothing with built-in UPF(ultraviolet protection factor) is a huge game-changer! Stock up and add some of these tried and true pieces to your wardrobe.

This rashguard is perfect for surfing or diving because you know your arms are covered in the sun protection department. It's also adjustable so you can wear it as a flirty dress or a shirt. The comfy quick-dry fabric is extremely durable, so you can enjoy it even longer.

This flattering and technical women's fishing tee will keep you comfortably cool with lightweight, UPF 50+ fabric that is ideal for all-day coverage. It has an adjustable gaiter neckline and thumb-holes for areas prone to extended exposure. It has underarm mesh for ventilation, flatlock seams to prevent chafing and a zipper pocket for storage. Look good and feel great on-deck with a barrier of UV protection you can count on!

UPF 50 fabrication protects skin by blocking harmful UVA/UVB rays, and the raglan sleeves allow for a full range of movement. The durable stretch material boasts excellent shape and color retention, so you can wear it over and over again without fear of fading.

It's not all about tops! UPF fabric can be used on all sorts of clothing, and the relaxed fit of these ruched pants makes them look so comfy. They're lightweight and cool - the perfect companion to a warm, breezy day.

A lot of UPF clothing has a sporty look, but I'm happy to see that it's also branched out into cute, flirty cover-up styles. This one comes in tons of colors, but the yellow is so summery and fun, so I was instantly drawn to it. It's perfect for a day on the water or lounging by the pool.

Don't forget your face! It's hard to beat actual sunscreen to keep your skin safe, but this wide-brimmed hat offers an extra element of shade with (you guessed it!) UPF!

